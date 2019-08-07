Crisis KASHMIR

The suddenly inflamed KASHMIR crisis threatens nuclear conflagration between two countries where there is so much hatred and fear. Pakistan is boiling over what India has done. Consumed by so many other issues most Americans, and most of the world, may not realize how dangerous and explosive the Kashmir situation is. But here are just a few graphs from yesterday’s WaPo article:

Pakistani media also reported that a senior Kashmiri Muslim leader in Srinagar, Syed Ali Geelani, had tweeted what he called an “SOS” message to “all Muslims living on this planet,” asking them to speak out and warning that India was “about to launch the biggest genocide in the history of mankind.”

On Tuesday, the editors of Dawn, Pakistan’s largest English-language newspaper, also predicted “violent consequences.” They said India’s move has reduced Kashmir “to the status of a colony” and warned that Hindu settlers, galvanized by Modi’s reelection in May, could begin an “invasion” of the Kashmir Valley to dilute Muslim demographic strength.

