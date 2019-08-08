INDIA and ISRAEL

Radical Jewish Nationalist Israel and Radical Hindu Nationalist India have so much in common. No wonder Modi was the first Indian PM to ever visit Israel in 2017. No wonder that Modi has decided that if Israel can suppress and take over Palestine he can suppress and take over Kashmir. No wonder both countries have decided they can defy the world and manipulate the United States to pursue their extreme agendas. No wonder both countries are now political allies as well as working together on weapons and covert actions.

