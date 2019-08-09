U.S. support for brute nationalist thuggish dictators

The list is far more considerable, mine this morning quite incomplete. Sisi, Modi, MBS have to be at the top of the list as they all have such support and assistance not only from the U.S. but from America’s primary manipulator Israel. Bibi gets his own special spot on the list, however different Israeli politics is from Egypt, India, and Saudi Arabia. Trump didn’t originate U.S. policies, he has just exposed them and magnified them far beyond any of his predecessors, plus he himself is such a dangerous, deranged, and despicable character.

