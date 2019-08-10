Now CHISLAINE MAXWELL must be indicted!

In all likelihood Jeffrey Epstein was murdered today even though in maximum security prison on suicide watch! The motive is clear. A trial would have involved and exposed very powerful people including Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Alan Dershowitz, Prince Andrew and quite a list of others including other major American political figures. Also a trial may well have uncovered Epstein’s connections to powerful Israelis and maybe the Mossad which has a habit of using wealthy Jews for their own purposes.

Ghislaine Maxwell was Epstein’s main accomplice. She herself is the daughter of notorious Rupert Maxwell, himself a major Jewish billionaire who ended up dead in mysterious circumstances and who was known to have substantial ties to the Mossad.

Ghislaine Maxwell now must be indicted and her extradiction sought from the U.K., an extradiction far more justified and necessary than that of Julian Assange. This is the only way to prevent a major historic coverup that the Epstein murder is supposed to accomplish.

Advertisements