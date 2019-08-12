The Epstein Murder

In multiple ways it’s a murder of historic proportions — not because of Epstein the bastard but because of the damning secrets involving such powerful others he was murdered to take to his grave with him.

They took him off suicide watch. They provided him, so we are to believe, with what he needed to commit suicide so, we are to believe, he could hang himself yet in a specially protected cell. The cameras by mistake, so we are told, weren’t working. The checking on him wasn’t done. The basic procedures in this max security/confinement facility were not followed because people were ‘overworked’. Whether he was alive or not as they took him to the hospital is concealed. Which prison officials are responsible for what we are not told and are not themselves fired even indicted. Now this morning how he died the coroner after autopsy can’t say (i.e., doesn’t want to take responsibility for covering up) because “more information” is needed. His primary accomplice and conspirator has not been interviewed, or even found, not to mention arrested and indicted.

So add Epstein, in this most grotesque of circumstances where everything should be known, gets added to the gruesome list of historic assassination/murder/coverups…just a few of whom include JFK, MLK, RFK, MalcolmX, Arafat, Ghislaine’s father Rupert Maxwell, so many on 9/11, and so many other lesser knowns/remembered who were done away with in ways official history records one way but leading experts, and in many cases public opinion, have concluded otherwise.

