via SexGate caused Hillary’s Downfall

Totally unexpected these two women changed history. The woman on the left, Jeri Ryan, indirectly brought us Obama and the woman on the right, Huma Abedin, indirectly brought us Trump.

This Presidential go around, whether it was the rape allegations against husband and former President Bill, on top of the many secret flights to Lolita Island on Epstein’s private sex express, that go to some of the voters….

Or whether it was Anthony weiner’s Sextinggate that got to some of the voters…

Or whether it was how Weinergate embroiled Hillary’s Huma, married to Weiner by Bill in fact, which led to his/her computer which then led to FBIGate…

Clearly sexual misdeeds and rumors of many kinds all combined to help bring us The Donald rather than the first woman POTUS which until just a week ago now nearly everyone was expecting. Plus all this without even much attention paid to the private Hillary Huma relationship and Hillary’s own still-kept-from-main-stream-media let’s just say “personal” involvements.

Even Hillary herself has now said that it was FBIGate that caused her to “lose momentum” and “lose the election”. But she has not, in public at least, gone back just a step or two and connected the dots that led from Huma to Weiner to FBIGate.

Also just a quick reminder, twelve years ago it was SexClubGate that headed Obama to the White House. When running for the Senate in 2004 Obama was expected to loose to multi-millionaire, Harvard B School grad, handsome, sophisticated Jack Ryan. But then Ryan’s sex clubs scandal came into view and in quick succession Obama gave the keynote speech at the Dem Convention in July, then won the Senate seat in November, and just a few years later ran for and became POTUS. All because of what Jack Ryan did to and with Jeri Ryan and how the court-ordered secrets got leaked…we still don’t know by whom, for how much, and with whom pulling the strings behind the scenes.

OH yes, with so much going on with and around the Clintons….that’s how Donald got a pass for his own gross sex language and sexploitative excesses. Had Hillary not had so much sexual baggage of her own she could have far better and more credibility kept continually exposing Trump.

So let’s call all these now connected dots SEXGATE MULTIPLE.