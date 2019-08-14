Two Presidents Could Have Fallen

The man “they” somehow killed in maximum security prison may have had the goods on two Presidents — sexual criminality. Whether Epstein had actual proof — secret videos, recordings, dates and places — we’ll never know. When it comes to Clinton, he too was quite likely guilty of repetitive statutory rape arranged and facilitated by Epstein on numerous occasions including on the Lolita Express and his private pedophile rape island. It’s less clear about Trump but there may well have been at least one or more statutory rapes Epstein knew about and/or facilitated.

But the former and current Presidents are not the only persons relieved that Epstein is gone. And just whom “they” might be and “how” remains murky. There were so many other top politicians, financiers, academics. Whether facilitating and/or blackmailing was just Epstein’s way of enhancing his money and power, along with multi-daily orgasms, or whether Epstein was put up to it by a powerful entity as some have suspected, we’ll probably also never know.

And yet, everything does not die with Epstein. He is said to have had a written diary, and there may be secret videos or recordings. Who now has these? Is it “they” who had so much time to plan ahead to seize and/or destroy all the incriminating evidence, as well as the master-mind?

Plus of course at least one person knows a great deal of not only what Epstein did to and with whom, but was intimately involved not only procuring and grooming the girls but at times committing female statutory rape herself. Just how much Ms. Maxwell knows, and just how much she can be coerced to tell, remains one of the biggest mysteries now that Epstein himself is no more.

If they don’t indict and prosecute Ghislaine Maxwell, then wondering about and speculating about Trump’s involvement should greatly escalate. How much Trump and his lieutenants have been calling for a “thorough investigation” is actually suspicious in view of his own repetitive MO. If Ghislaine is arrested/indicted then how “they” can coerce her to keep things secret, or silence her from revealing what she alone may know in detail, will be a the next major chapter in this epic saga of extreme greed and lust combined with super money, power, connections, and influence.

Advertisements