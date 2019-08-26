Israel Pushing US to major Middle East War

Even as the G7 leaders met in France this weekend, Israel pushed the Middle East even closer to a major war. In recent days Israel has bombed in Iraq and Lebanon, in addition to Syria, in unprecedented warplane and drone strikes. Israel has not acknowledged bombing in Lebanon since the 2006 war, and never in Iraq. The short-term goal is to use war fear to help reelect Bibi as PM, the longer term goal is to keep the U.S. trapped in the region awaiting regional war ignition day with the aim of taking down Iran, Lebanon and Syria with major overt as well as covert U.S. involvement.

