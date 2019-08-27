Condemning G7 + Trump

There’s so much to condemn these days! Let me mention just a few things about the G7 that have been largely overlooked in the U.S.

Sisi of Egypt and Modi of India were invited as guests! Sisi is the terribly repressive bloody dictator of Junta Egypt! Modi is the quasi-fascist Prime Minister of India who has just annexed occupied Kashmir! Meanwhile, Trump refused to attend the session on climate breakdown, leaving the U.S. seat vacant! And then he proclaimed he would host next year’s G7 at his major Golf Course Resort near Miami and invite Putin as his guest! (not kidding!)

OMG, as I said, so much to condemn these days!

