The Earth on Fire

Global Breakdown is escalating fast! More frequent and more fierce hurricanes and cyclones. Hottest temperatures ever recorded. Greenland, Antartica, Artic all melting more than ever. Sea levels rising. Historic regions from the Amazon to Siberia to Africa on fire. In just a few hundred years since the industrial revolution the human species has managed to tremendously damage and foul the entire planet — the Americans in the lead. We’re already past the tipping point; and fast approaching the point of no return.

