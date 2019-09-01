Bernie is Right…but

Bernie Sanders is so right when it comes to major policy changes so much needed in America. Medicare for all! Punishing predatory lenders with student debt forgiveness! Free public college education! Major urgent efforts to halt climate destruction! Real gun control and outlawing war assault guns! Shunning major special interest and foreign lobbies including AIPAC!

BUT…with the capitalist banker militarist predatory class controlling so much of the country’s wealth, owning so much of the countries media, and able to manipulate the electorate with so much propaganda — on top of Bernie’s age and ‘socialist’ plus Jewish baggage — he’s probably not himself electable, even against the charlatan despicable mentally dangerous Trump.

So…what to do?

Advertisements