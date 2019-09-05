India to the forefront, Pakistan to the rear

Modi annexed occupied Kashmir, quickly followed by his being a special guest at the G7, then Putin’s special guest in Russia, and now one of Bibi’s claim to votes in Israel as the huge Tel Aviv election poster above attests.

Meanwhile, former Secretary of Defense Mattis has now publicly proclaimed Pakistan “the most dangerous country in the world” even as there appear to be trial balloons that the only nuclear-warmed Muslim state is being bribed, threatened, and coerced into previously unthinkable relations with the nuclear-armed Jewish State.

Meanwhile as well much evidence is emerging that it is the Americans who have been secretly arming and financing the Islamic rebels, including branches of al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, in Syria and Yemen and beyond.

Talk about super dangerous chaos! And at a time when the Americans have a crazy erratic guy in the White House, the Brits have a brutish con-man at #10 (even his brother defected from Boris today), the EU is floundering, and the super power total destruction arms race is rapidly expanding on land, sea, and into space.

