In all likelihood factions in the U.S. and Israel, along with MBS in Saudi Arabia, are plotting either to so provoke the Iranians or to create a false flag to implicate the Iranians so that the horrendously dangerous war they have been trying to ignite to take down Iran, Lebanon, Syria and Palestine will be finally unleashed. With erratic, bewildered, and increasingly desperate Trump flirting with the Iranians for a U.N. sidelines meeting/photo, expect something big soon. The Americans, as well as the Israelis in more modern history, have done this kind of thing over and over again with such success. One of the greatest episodes took place in 1898 and lead to the Spanish-American war which transformed the southern U.S. border in ways that still reverberate today. On February 15, 1898 the U.S. battleship USS Maine exploded at anchor in Havana Harbor, sinking and killing 260 sailors on board. T his served to accelerate the outbreak of the Spanish–American War two months later. Most historians believe it was probably a false flag op after which the U.S. government fomented the nationalist media to finger Spain with headlines like “Remember the Maine! To hell with Spain!” which became the rallying cry for war.