Super Dangerous, Madman, Insane POTUS

The Malignant Narcissistic Madman in the White house can’t even fire his National Security Adviser without an uproar, rampant lies, and bitter recriminations.

Before that he had pushed for days his Alabama hurricane blunder to absurd obsessive levels.

Then he made a fool of himself and country claiming he was going to bring about a cease-fire transition-out of Afghanistan; only to make that situation worse than ever. Something he has also done with regard to North Korea, China, Israel/Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, and just about everything he tweet touches!

His economic bubble mirage is imploding and so he has declared the Federal Reserve itself his major enemy as the financial deficit soars to levels endangering the very future stability of the U.S. Dollar…all on top of his rampant use of economic bombs (known as sanctions and tariffs)

Whatever Putin’s influence in getting Trump rather than Hillary into the White House, his overall goal of weakening, confusing, discrediting, internally damaging the USA and the American Empire it oversees is succeeding probably far beyond his initial dreams.

