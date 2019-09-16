Attacking the Saudis!

The Saudis have been bombing Yemen for years creating the greatest latest human disaster since the direct U.S. destruction of Iraq and Afghanistan. The Americans are complicitous in this horrible inexcusable destruction of Yemen supplying the weapons and logistics.

The Saudis are complicitous with the U.S. in fomenting the devastating and lethal economic bombing of Iran as well as buying up for pre-positioning tens of billions in weapons for total war with Iran, a country under severe threat now totally surrounded with American military forces.

The Saudis are complicitous with the U.S. and Israel in fomenting the horrible civil war in Syria as they attempted at huge cost in lives to bring down the Syrian government.

The Saudis are behind the military junta of General Sisi in Egypt, that country now turned into a brutal deadly killing police state worse than ever in Egyptian history.

And of course we all know what the Saudis did to Khashoggi that made world headlines, but they have done the same or worse to many others that have not been enumerated.

And so the Saudis are being paid back a bit for all the killing and torturing they have done. Quite understandable and in fact quite justified in the eyes of those doing the fighting.

Meanwhile the U.S. has no defense treaty, nor should it ever have, with the Saudis, regardless of who is behind the recent attacks, which in all likelihood are the Yemenis with under and again quite understandable under-the-table assistance from Iran.

And moreover Trump has no authority to start a war with anyone under these circumstances; the war making power is vested in Congress except for immediate defensive emergencies.

