MASSIVE WAR EXPLOSION SPASMS LOOM

The Iranians are desperately signaling in multiple ways that any US/Saudi/Israeli plans for limited attack claiming restraint will be met ‘immediately’ with a ‘massive dis-proportionate’ response. Such threats, and preparations, are in fact how they can attempt maximum deterrence at this point. So they are signaling that if attacked they and their allies will right away attack Saudi oil capabilities as well as American military forces in the region from Bahrain to Qatar to UAE to Iraq, and maybe Israel as well.

The Iranians are very sophisticated but they are becoming more and more desperate. The massive economic and covert bombs being dropped on them, plus forcing them to expend so much money and effort on military defense preparations, are all adding together confronting them more and more.

This said, they know very well that if they do counter-strike massively and dis-proportionately they might be playing right into the hands of the Neocons who will then demand Trump give the ok to a ‘shock and awe’ massive military attack on Iran, and probably Lebanon and Syria as well. For doing just that is the goal the Neocons/Zionists/Saudi MBS have been after for some time — trapping the U.S. into taking down all the major players that oppose them in the region even at considerable risk and cost to themselves.

Trump hesitates over and over again because the Pentagon has surely briefed him that any military attacks on Iran could in fact within minutes and hours result in historic massive war spasm attacks that will bring about considerable U.S. and allies destruction beyond the horrible death and crippling that would then be inflicted on Iran and it’s allies. And Trump knows that such war spasms if they take place — on top of all his other bombastic failures from China, to Korea, to Venezuela and beyond — could very well spell the end of his reelection chances and maybe lead to his imprisonment and the downfall of his Trump empire.

Remember as well, Trump has serious mental issues and is a severe malignant narcissist, and those who know how to play him and manipulate him know this! Super dangerous times ahead!

