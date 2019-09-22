“Trump is literally acting like an international mobster”

The headline is not my quote. It’s Maureen Dowd in The New York Times. And yet his combination of usually white and zealotous, rapaciously nationalist and often racist, considerably neocon combined with super Evangelicals and extreme Zionists, mostly armed and too often drunk, always babbling and ranting, so-called ‘base’ sticks with him; while the Dems and the rest of us lack the ability and guts to take the god-awful worst, most dangerous and lawless, mentally imbalanced malignant narcissist, flailing mobster POTUS of all time down. These additional words are mine.

