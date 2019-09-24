WORLD WAR Looms says World’s Oldest Statesman

The world’s oldest in power statesman, Mahathir Mohamad, at 93 is once again the Prime Minister of Malaysia. He’s now in the U.S. for the U.N. General Assembly, and about to give a major talk at Columbia University where the Jewish Zionist groups, prodded on by Israel of course, are viciously attempting to get him cancelled and/or censured. Mahathir is actually quite an astute and unusually out-spoken statesman politician, arguably the most important modern leader in the Muslim world. He had this to say a few weeks ago:

“If they go to war, it will not be Iran against America. It will be a world war.” He added: “it is America, which is making all the provocations” saying about Trump that “this one man, with one more term to go, can do a lot of damage to the whole world.”

