Down with Dictator Junta General Sisi

He’s Trump’s “favorite dictator”. Actually he’s a brutal criminal Junta General who took over Egypt on behalf of the U.S., Israel, and the Saudis, his financiers. General Sisi is a far far worse General President of Egypt than was General Mubarak before him and General Sadat before him.

Last Friday, stimulated by a repentant self-exiled Egyptian in Europe who made his fortune working for the military in the past, protests broke out again at Tahrir Square. Said one of the 19-year-old protestors:

“I protested because the way Sisi is ruling is wrong and disgraceful. Egypt deserves better than for its land to be sold out or for its people to be imprisoned.”

