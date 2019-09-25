Down with Dictator Junta General Sisi

25 09 2019

Protesters in Cairo on Friday called for the removal of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

He’s Trump’s “favorite dictator”.   Actually he’s a brutal criminal Junta General who took over Egypt on behalf of the U.S., Israel, and the Saudis, his financiers.   General Sisi is a far far worse General President of Egypt than was General Mubarak before him and General Sadat before him.

Last Friday, stimulated by a repentant self-exiled Egyptian in Europe who made his fortune working for the military in the past, protests broke out again at Tahrir Square.  Said one of the 19-year-old protestors:

“I protested because the way Sisi is ruling is wrong and disgraceful.  Egypt deserves better than for its land to be sold out or for its people to be imprisoned.”

 

  Date : September 25, 2019
