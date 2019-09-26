Trump Panicking

He panics really quickly and quite well actually. Tuesday amidst his whirlwind U.N. activities Trump promised to release the complete unredacted transcript and then rushed to call Pelosi to try to “work something out” to prevent his impeachment. The next day, yesterday, what he actually released was a summary, ‘updated’ the day before to make way for classified and national security omissions — not complete, not unredacted, not even a real transcript. Then he rushed to get the Ukraine President on camera obliquely saying he was not pressured; then rushed to have a press conference with buddies Pompeo and Mnuchin in tow trying to twist and spin public sentiment his way in advance of the further revelations coming today from the intelligence agency whistle-blower and his now held in a secure Congressional room urgent 10-page charge-sheet against the still sitting severely malignant narcissistic President.

