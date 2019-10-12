Trump setting Middle East up for cataclysmic conflict

American military bases throughout the Middle East.

Trump’s dangerousness and damage to the American polity is immense, but not yet catastrophic. If he is removed, and then maybe even imprisoned, the institutional healing will get underway. If what is left of the Republican party is dethroned and a sane progressive President and Congress enabled next year the political and social damage can still be reversed.

Not so in the Middle East. What dangerous Trump and the super neocons and Zionists who manipulate him have done in that critical region is approaching the catastrophic tipping point and may be irreversible.

Trump has not only super enabled Israel with territory and vast arms to a frightening extent, this in addition to it’s considerable nuclear arsenal, he has as well totally undermined the once-hopeful Arab spring aligning the U.S. with the worst quite despicable Arab regimes — MBS, Sisi and the UAE at the top of that list.

Trump has poured American super weapons into Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries, in addition to Israel, beyond anything ever done before. There are now formalized American bases and troops in Saudi Arabia as well as Israel, and the previously established naval and air bases in Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE have all been greatly expanded, hardened, and prepared for war. Covert CIA capability and operations as well.

Relations with Iran, and now with Turkey, are at all all-time boiling point. Lebanon is on edge, Jordan is on the way, the Americans have fractured and destroyed Libya as well, and encouraged by both Israel and the U.S. India is facing off with Pakistan. The whole extended region is now a tinderbox on the cusp of cataclysm.

