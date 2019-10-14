Dems Must ATTACK not be defensive tomorrow

A crucial event for the Dem Party takes places tomorrow — twelve on stage debating with Impeachment underway, the Middle East in turmoil, Hong Kong erupting, and Trump finally under siege that could not just bring him down but send him to the clinker.

The Dems SHOULD not really debate each other regardless of how the moderators will push them — they should be constantly taking on Trump and the more naked than ever Republican Party. This should include questioning not so much the physical health of Bernie Sanders but the emotional and mental health of Donald Trump!

The Dems must stay constantly on the attack regardless of how the moderators will parrot many of Trump’s charges and slogans. This should include not allowing Biden to be questioned about his son but constantly using the opportunity to focus on the big-money dealings of Jared and Ivanka, even as they hold official government positions, as well as Trump himself!

