Middle East Political Graveyard

I’m not referring to the millions of dead in the region largely because of the U.S. I am referring to the political graveyard of American Presidents.

Carter was brought down by Iran. Hillary was partially brought down by Benghazi, Libya. JFK’s fate may have had something to do with Israel and it’s nukes.

Trump may be brought down by Syria. His recent disastrous attempt to change the subject, fulfill a campaign promise, and demonstrate his powers, has backfired far worse than he could have contemplated. What he did on impulse and magnified with his claims of supreme wisdom and being an “island of one” may be the point at which even many of the Senate Republicans realized he has to go.

