Giuliani! Prison?

“He married Nathan in May 2002 in a ceremony at Gracie Mansion fit for royalty: The bride wore off-white and a tiara; the 400 guests included Yogi Berra, Henry Kissinger, Barbara Walters and Trump. By this tie Giuliani had been crowned ‘America’s Mayor’ and Time’s 2001 Man of the Year, following his heroic response to the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2003. He reeived a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II.” Washington Post, 15 Oct 2019

How far they can fall! Among so many other things Giuliana has never had to answer about the many questions raised about his role before and on 9/11 and his considerable help in bringing about the coverup report. Now…like Trump’s former personal lawyer and his former campaign manager…”America’s Mayor”, Rudy Giuliani, may himself be on the way to prison.

