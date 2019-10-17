Killing Grounds DC

The tourists never see it. The affluent in Washington rarely encounter it. Even those in the Congress where the drugs, violence and killing take place nearby, have little if any contact with it.

In one 24-hour period last week 4 people were killed and many others injured by guns and knives. Then the next day, right at the Metro closest to the Capitol, a 15-year-old girl killed a 15-year-old schoolmate. Then on Saturday two brazen busy daytime robberies as cell-phones were snatched and the thiefs sped away on rental scooters. A few months ago near the trendy Dupont Circle neighborhood a malicious group of teens swarmed and badly beat a man just steps away from returning to his Washington Hilton Hotel near the same location Reagan was shot and almost killed years ago.

There is a serious underside to Washington DC where usually more people are killed weekly than die in the military overseas.

