The U.S./Israel/Saudi plot to take over Syria, and by extension then move onto Lebanon, and by extension thus further weaken/threaten Iran, has failed. With crafty Russian and Iranian assistance, and with Turkey as a wild card, the Baath regime in Damascus has weathered the major attacks though Lebanon is now endangered and the future of Jordan’s Hashemites and the al-Saud control of Arabia uncertain.

As for Trump he has abandoned the Kurds in favor of stealing Syria’s oil, for the time-being anyway. In Trump’s own words: “We have secured the oil.” For the Neocons, Evangelicals, and Zionists, this is a significant victory if it can be maintained. They probably also think of it as a test-run for “securing” the oil and gas reserves in the crucial Gulf region if and when the geo-political-military situation makes that possible (or they will say necessary).

