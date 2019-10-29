Trump and Baghdadi

Believing Trump about Baghdadi would be foolhardy. For Trump it’s all a reality TV show designed beyond any truths to portray him as the greatest, escape impeachment conviction, and emerge victorious in 2020. He says and does anything with those goals in mind. Among the

The attacking dog was injured so little that he was back in service right away, but the three children were all killed, so we are told, by a suicide vest explosion.

Trump claims he heard Baghdadi screaming but even the Secretary of Defense begged off from confirming that.

Trump had actually watched only overhead visuals of the scene and held his press conference even before any of the Delta team body cams has been seen; and the Pentagon/CIA are busy now doctoring what they are going to “release”.

The Baghdadi encampment was completely bombed shortly after all the helicopters departed — if true to destroy any and all actual evidence.

The Russians have declared that the Trump story is not credible as far as they are concerned and what was said about Russian support is not true.

Most of all of course just look at the track record of POTUS TRUMP. Nothing he does or said should be taken at face value. The default for Trump is gross deception and lies.

