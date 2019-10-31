J STREET Vs CUFI

They were started about the same time a decade ago, each of them designed and nurtured by Israelis. J Street began with traditional Zionists aligned with Shimon Peres and before him Yitzhak Rabin, wanting, and needing, to provide a Pro-Israel home for increasingly disaffected and troubled American Jews…especially the younger generation moving away from and even disgusted by Israeli policies. Former Mossad and Foreign Office top official David Kimche and long-time Peres-Beilin protege Daniel Levy crafted the strategy in league with many former Israeli military and intelligence personalities aware that they were loosing power both in Israel and the U.S. and that their long-touted highly deceptive ‘Two-State Solution” badly needed political reinforcement, regardless of whether actual implementation was still even possible.

CUFI, Christians United for Israel, had the backing of the all-powerful AIPAC Lobby which as always was working closely with Israeli officials which meant more and more with the hardest-line Revisionist, Religious, and nationalist Zionists, following a strategy long-ago crafted by Vladimir Jabotinsky and more recently Ariel Sharon and Bibi Netanyahu. It’s goal was to organize the far more numerous American Evangelical community into a more potent political force supportive of Israel’s racist/apartheid policies with plans to vanquish the Palestinians, super arm Israel with U.S. weapons and money, and take down Iran to ensure regional control with the dictatorial Arab regimes.

The Israeli civil war was thus brought to the U.S. in a new more visible highly propagandistic form.

It’s a very complicated story that few who know the details are willing to write and confess about, but with my own long involvements as well as political and journalistic background I have been examining and commenting about this struggle pretty much from the beginning. I’ll be providing critical FlashBacks as well as important new insights in the critical months and year ahead. I say critical because who will win this civil war, who will have political power in the months ahead, will be determining not only the fate of Israel — which both organizations constantly profess to love — but of the Middle East region, the United States, and quite possible the world.

