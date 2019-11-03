China Jumping Ahead

While the U.S. is hobbled by extreme military and homeland security spending, as well as escalating dangerous national debt borrowing, China has just raced ahead launching game-changing 5G technology nationwide along with new phones by Huawei, ZTE and other domestic producers.

While the U.S. is paralyzed by impeachment proceedings against a dangerously deranged President on top of an increasingly dysfunctional political system coupled to a flawed campaign financing and electoral system, China is racing ahead on so many fronts including new potentially game-changing weapons systems.

While the U.S. is faced with aging and in many cases crumbling infrastructure, the Chinese have been racing ahead on many fronts quite literally building a new country.

And while the Chinese have major domestic issues they will have to grapple with — especially with regard to repression and human rights in their not so “harmonious” system — the U.S. itself has major social issues of escalating economic inequality, racism, and violence that may prove even more significant and difficult to control in the years ahead.

Advertisements