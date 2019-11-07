Bernie + Elizabeth + ALL HANDS ON DECK!

It’s time for a real grassroots populist social and political revolution in the U.S.A. Not only must the Trumpees be taken down. The bankers, the lobbyists, the corporate money elite, the foreign regime influence peddlers, the main-stream media titans, the gargantuan military-industrial complex, they all need to be dethroned after so many years of entrenching themselves into near-total control Washington and the country.

The know-how and enthusiasm to do this is with Bernie, not with the Dem party establishment and not with their “centrist” interconnected-with-mega-money addiction. Then with Bernie and Elizabeth at the head of the reborn Democratic Party in 2020, everyone else, most especially the centrists who have until now controlled the party, must all join in the greatest ever political war.

2020 is not only the battle of our lifetimes. It is the battle for the heart and soul of the U.S. and for the very survival of our endangered but still unique Constitution. It is not an exaggeration to underscore that this is a battle for the very fate of our world.

The tax system has to be tremendously changed. The health care system has to be made truly universal. The military-industrial complex along with the CIA have to finally be brought under control. The infrastructure of the country has to be rebuilt. New anti-trust and anti-media-conglomeration regulations must be instituted and enforced. Ending U.S. support for dictatorial and racist regimes is imperative. The very attitudes of the American people have to be made much more thoughtful, long-term, and worldly. The common enemies of humanity — at the top of that list climate breakdown plus ending weapons of mass destruction along with unending proxy and imperialistic wars — all have to be taken on urgently and forcefully.

ALL HANDS ON DECK means that this coming year 2020 has to be very different than previous campaign years. Biden, Obama, Hillary and Bill, Buttigieg, Yang, and all the others all have to swallow hard and become full-time campaigners just as if they were themselves the nominee. Add other important personalities to this list as well — including billionaires Steyer and Bloomberg. And of course this also means AOC and Ilhan and many of the newcomers to politics who are already onboard with their enthusiastic endorsements of Bernie. Not only do all need to accept the new Party leadership they need to seriously embrace the core principles of Bernie and Elizabeth, their grassroots populist base, and campaign as directed full-time enthusiastically and unrelentingly.

The Dems have one huge major advantage the Trumpees can’t match. They have a whole team of major leaguers all of whom need to become none-stop campaigners and be endlessly available surrogates in a way the Dem Party has never before achieved. If they do so, if they bring all hands on deck, they will not only defeat Trump but they will achieve majorities in both the Senate and the House making it then possible to implement the urgently imperative revolution of our times in earnest.