Catastrophic War of Annihilation Looms in Middle East

As the potentially catastrophic regional Middle East war looms ever closer, preparations for which have been underway for some time, it’s important to remember the “Annihilation” threats the Israelis and Americans have made, prepared for, and are quite capable of implementing. Indeed these threats have been made over and over for many years now, and not just verbally but with numerous military actions, both overt and covert, coupled with incessant war game plans and new historic high-tech weapons deployments.

It is Iran and others who are in desperate need of defense and deterrence, not the other way around despite all the false propaganda. The Americans have Iran surrounded and along with the Israelis it is they who have a vast arsenal of strategic as well as tactical nukes on top of major ‘conventional’ weapons systems of mass destruction. Iran and allies are the primary targets. Russia is now more than ever the wild card in a situation so pregnant with disaster scenarios that the region and even the world could be in a historic unprecedentedly destructive fast-escalating war literally within minutes.

“I hear our neighbors from the north, south and east threatening to destroy us. I say to our enemies: The IDF has a very large power of annihilation. Do not try us.” Bibi Netanyahu, longest serving Prime Minister of Israel