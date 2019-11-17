Sondland to Prison next

Roger Stone is the sixth Trumpee headed to prison — though he and others are likely to be pardoned by Trump if not before the 2020 election than during the transition period should Trump be defeated.

Despite impending Presidential pardon, Sondland should be next, though the Trump/Barr Justice Department will resist. Sondland lied in his sworn testimony both in what he said and what he omitted — i.e, he did not tell the truth about some critical matters nor the whole truth about others…most especially his numerous calls with Trump at least one of which we now learn was overhead by others.

Sondland got the cushy European Ambassadorship with no diplomatic experience but lots of money funneled to Trump and his conduits. He was put in place to do Trump’s dirty work and only caught because of the CIA whistleblower followed by a string of foreign service officers who have now testified before Congress. His perjury cannot be excused, changed, or forgiven. The Congress must now make an example of him so that future persons testifying before Congress will remember.