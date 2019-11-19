Trump: ‘Neurological Issue’

Trump’s ‘unusual’ visit to the main military hospital in Washington a few days ago, with his personal physician sitting next to him in the unscheduled limo ride, was anything but ‘routine’.
“He is having trouble word-finding when he said united shush instead of the United States. These are words, he can’t find them. This is happening over and over again. Comedians joke about it. It’s not a joking matter. I think there’s a neurological issue that’s not being addressed. If he had an MRI of his head over there, I would be very pleased. I think he needs it.”
This statement from a former top White House physician. We’ve all been warned from the start of the Trump presidency by dozens of top psychiatrists and mental health professionals about how dangerous this President is exhibiting signs over and over again of severe ‘Malignant Narcissism’ whatever his specific physical and mental ailments might be.