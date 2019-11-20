“President Zelensky Loves Your Ass!”

That’s what others have now testified Trump mega-donor turned personal Trump Ambassador said to Trump in a phone call Gordon Sondland previously refused to tell the Congress about in over 7 hours of testimony.

Also previously Trump claimed he “hardly knew” Sondland, even though he had had many meetings and phone calls with Sondland, even though he had given Sondland his secret private number to call him anytime, even though he had in effect deputized Sondland to take over dealing with Ukraine after he had abruptly fired the long-time professional foreign service officer, Marie Yovanovitch, who was Ambassador in Ukraine chosen by Pompeo himself.

Today Sondland testifies in public. He’s already committed lies and perjury. He has most definitely not upheld his oath to tell “the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.” The signs are already strong that Sondland should be the seventh Trumpee sent to prison, a number of them specifically for lying to Congress.