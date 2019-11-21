Giuliani! ‘America’s Mayor to Prison’?

Sondland has probably saved himself from the charge of lying to Congress for which other Trumpees are already in prison. But in the process in addition to Trump he has fingered Giuliani, as well as Pompeo and Mulvaney and other top officials who he repeatedly declared were “all in the loop”.

They should all now be subpoenaed. Those in major government positions will refuse, even though others also with high government positions in the State Department, the White House, and the NSC have already complied. That could mean delayed court proceedings to which Bolton has already made himself vulnerable but succeeded with delay.

But Giuliani, formerly known as ‘America’s Mayor’ even though he actually played a major role in the 9/11 coverup, is another story. He will claim privilege to not testify as Trump’s attorney. But actually the role he played was highly political, not legal, and the Congress should call him on it if he refuses subpoena by bringing charges against him and finding a way to do so without Trump’s Justice Department which will try to block everything.

The evidence against Trump is already overwhelming. In the Senate trial all of these persons and more should be forced to testify. But just as with the Barr-led Justice Department the Mitchell-led Senate will attempt to minimize everything against Trump. Even so, just three Republican Senators can upend that if they refuse to agree to Senate rules that would accomplish that goal and insist instead on a serious and comprehensive Impeachment proceeding.

After 45 Presidents and hundreds of years America and it’s three very different but supposedly equally independent branches of inter-locking government have never been in this situation before.

One way out, somewhat partly a la Nixon, would be for Trump to arrange a way to depart with agreement from both federal and state prosecutors that he, his family, and his close associates, will not be prosecuted for any of their many transgressions. In today’s complicated multi-dimensional multi-personality situation that too would be sui generis, totally unprecedented.

OMG stay tuned!