U.S./Israel/Saudis TARGET IRAN

In the past half year the Trumpees have dispatched nearly 15,000 additional U.S. troops to Saudi Arabia, the Gulf, and Israel, positioned an aircraft carrier and an air-armada, rushed billions of dollars in the latest missiles and high-tech weapons, and fomented anti-Iran demonstrations in Iraq, Lebanon and Syria in addition to the streets of Iran’s major cities. Add to this the greatly enhanced cyber and clandestine plots being orchestrated by NSA, CIA, Mossad, on top of military dark ops.

Now with both Bibi and Trump more personally desperate than ever and with the region more pregnant with cataclysmic regional war fever than ever, any major spark, whether real or false-flag, threatens to ignite the conflagration many of the hardest-line neocons and super Zionists have been preparing for some time. Their goal now is nothing less than bringing down the governments in Tehran, Beirut, and Damascus in an extremely risky ploy to recast the entire region more firmly under U.S./Israeli/Saudi control, once again to vanquish the Russians, and overall to retain control of the region’s resources, petrodollars, and considerable geopolitical importance.