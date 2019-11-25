Without crisis/war Bibi is finished and heading to prison

Major War with International Crisis now appear to be Netanyahu’s only way of not just staying in power but staying out of prison. The Middle East is set to explode into the greatest regional war in history. Any real or false-flag spark (the second most likely) can now become the Israel/US excuse to set it off. The Americans have been rushing many more thousands of troops, attack as well as anti-missile missiles, warplanes, and warships to the Gulf. The Israelis have greatly escalated their air as well as covert attacks in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq. The main target is to bring down the government in Iran, and/or destroy much of Iranian power, as well as to recast and regain control over the governments in Damascus and Beirut With Trump being manipulated and boxed in to let the war unfold, believing that his best option for staying in power and avoiding prison is also war/crisis, the historic cataclysm is closer than ever. And with tensions now so high with both Russia and China, on top of approaching economic bubble collapse, major Middle East war could all too easily spin further out of control and engulf the world.

