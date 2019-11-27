World on Fire!

I’m not even referring to the unprecedented major fires that have swept across the globe from Siberia to Australia to California. I am referring to:

Chile

Hong Kong

Bolivia

Algeria

Palestine

Venezuela

Iraq

Syria

Afghanistan

China

Paris

UK/Brexit

Lebanon

Cairo

Kurdistan

Kashmir

Extinction Rebellion worldwide

Worldwide the international system is breaking down as never before. Internally so many countries are breaking apart in so many ways. Add to this the worldwide debt and financial crises including rampant deficit borrowing in the U.S. on top of the FED printing money epidemic which together have created a huge American economic bubble.

The widespread albeit different-per-country financial and political corruption, the gross misuse of resources, accelerating climate destruction, despicable corporate greed, unending banking excesses, escalating dictatorial repression, massive weapons of mass destruction escalation, huge military expenditures at the expense of basic social welfare…

So many lurking catastrophes are the result. We may be past the point of return and thus in a fight for survival not just with regard to climate.