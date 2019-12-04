All Jewish

I’m not completely sure about this, others may know more and for sure one way or another. Nor do I know what kind of Jews they are, for there are great differences not only with regard to religious practices, if any, as well as political views and attitudes with regard to Israel.

But nevertheless it is striking I think that all four of the Constitutional Law Professors who are testifying today before the House Judicary Committee with regard to the impeachment of Donald Trump are Jewish I think. And I also think, emphasize agaikn on think as I’m not sure, that three of the four legal counsels who questioned for the Intelligence Committee and now the Judiciary Committee also are Jewish.

As I proudly am as well by the way.