Love Us or HATE Us Update

The update is at the end. I published this a few days ago. The actual words of the Saudi shooter have been largely obscured so most Americans have no idea, especially the mention of Israel.

According to the Saudi King “the Saudi people love the American people”. This is the King who has been terribly repressing, torturing, killing, and beheading his own people with escalating fervor, on top of obliterating Yemen and Syria and beyond, as well as preparing with the U.S. and Israel to do the same to Iran, Lebanon and beyond. Furthermore, what his regime did to Jamal Khashoggi was not an exception it was just a case where he was caught doing it in a bugged foreign Saudi consulate and to a super prominent exile then writing for The Washington Post.

This statement from the Saudi military shooter yesterday who was in the U.S. being military flight trained to pursue the joint Saudi/U.S/Israel policies is probably more accurate about how many of the Saudi people really feel but can never reveal unless they are ready for their own form of martyrdom:

“O American people, I’m not against you for just being American, I don’t hate you because your freedoms, I have you because every day you supporting, funding and committing crimes not only against Muslims, but also humanity. I’m against evil, and America as a whole has turned into a nation of evil. What I see from America is the supporting of Israel which is invasion of Muslim countrie, I see invasion of many countries by it’s troops, I see Guantanamo Bay, I see cruise missiles, cluster bombs and UAV.”

It seems that many things the Saudi attacker may have said in social media have been removed, obscured, blocked or censured by the “main stream media” along with the big social media platforms. But just yesterday I came across this additional to what the Saudi military officer posted online just a few hours before he began shooting. All the spelling and grammatical mistakes are his btw.

Your decision-makers, the politicians, the lobbyists and the major corporations are the ones gaining from your foreign policy, and you are the ones paying the price for it. What benefit is it to the American people to suffer for the same of supporting Israel? Do you expect to transgress against others and yet be spared retribution? How many more body-bags are American families willing to receive? For how long can the US survive this war of attrition? the US treasury spend billions of dollars, in order to give Americans a false sense of security. The security is shared destiny You will not be safe until we live it as reality in pleastain, and American troops get out of our lands.