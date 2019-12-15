Clever RT…too much so

RT has become a major international news source. Despite many efforts to limit and restrict it by the U.S. and some European states, the quality and diversity of RT news and programing has overwhelmed the efforts to contain and marginalize it.

But even so sometimes the RT handlers in Moscow, whoever they might be, give directions that goo too far. Take today’s half hour WEEKLY NEWS summary which RT features every Sunday. Not a single mention of the Trump impeachment proceedings! It seems the word has come down from on high in one way or another that this major historic story/event is not one RT wants to feature even for it’s RT America followers.