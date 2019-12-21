The totally unbelieveable real life TV show – Trump in Washington! – is now completing year #3! And among the many unbelievable realities is that the husband of Trump’s former campaign manager and now top adviser, Kellyanne, is the President’s most vocal and outspoken detractor now demanding his impeachment and subsequent imprisonment. In recent days husband George has coined a remarkably derogatory term worthy of Trump himself – IMPOTUS TRUMP!

George Conway