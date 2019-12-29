Saudi MBS Aramco IPO Failure

MBS is claiming success, a la Trump’s rantings, but he has failed big time with the ARAMACO IPO despite all the highly paid p.r. agents and money manipulations. His IPO is not even on any international exchange, only the Saudi one he controls, and nearly 80% of the shares have been bought by Saudi or Saudi conduits highly pressured to do so by MBS. The IPO is nearly 3 years late, only a third of what was originally announced, and despite repeated efforts priced still lower than MBS’s most recent valuation demands.

