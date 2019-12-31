MIDDLEEAST.Org – 1994-2019

MiddleEast.Org 1996-2019 and MERTV 1994 to 2003

We were very much ahead of the Internet revolution which is how we were able to obtain the great domain MiddleEast.Org in the first place. As of 1 Jan 2020 MiddleEast.Org is no longer being updated. And the domain itself is for sale (email to mer@MiddleEast.Org if interrested)

For now the very important and useful, indeed unique, archives from 25 years will remain. To easily access any date use the Calendar in the middle column to take you back to any date over the past ten years. When you choose a date you will be taken back to MiddleEast.Org as it appeared on that day. In most cases you will be able to read the exclusive features and many articles just as they were on that date. The same is true for the country selections — they too will be available just as they were on that date.

MERTV was a unique weekly half-hour TV program shown during prime time evening hours on Public Access channels in Washington and the surrounding Virginia and Maryland suburbs from 1994 to 2003. There are literally hundreds of special programs with unique interviews and feature coverage. All of these programs are online and available at

Mark Bruzonsky, the founder and publisher of these websites has currently turned to other projects. He can be reached at Mark@Bruzonsky.com, phone 202 495-1235, and on both Whatsapp and Wechat as well as Skype at MarkBruzonsky and 12024951235. His website is MarkBruzonsky.com