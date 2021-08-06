Biden in bed with the Saudis

Joe Biden, now heading a party and a government long courting, arming and protecting the despicable Saudi regime, had doubled down on this tragic cornerstone element of American foreign policy in the Middle East, a policy of course greatly supported by the Israel/Jewish Lobby whose influence in Washington remains commanding.

Even after the Saudi rulers so brutally killed Khashoggi (and many others) and so horribly have destroyed Yemen (with American weapons), a few weeks ago Biden gave a royal reception to Crown Prince MBS’s brother to the White House. While MBS himself dare not even try to come to Washington he sent his brother, directly complicitous in the Khashoggi killing to front for him, with Biden’s smiles. Indeed the brother had been Ambassador in the U.S. and was the key person who convinced Khashoggi to go to the Saudi consolate in Turkey claiming her could not issue the papers Khashoggi needed to marry.

And now Biden’s Justice Department has made a rare intervention to get a federal court proceeding terminated because classified information about the U.S.-Saudi relationship might come out that would “severely” damage the US.-Saudi-Israeli alliance by revealing “State Secrets.”

Furthermore the Biden Administration has actually escalated the rush of the most modern weapons to the Saudis, Egypt, and Gulf allies while continuing to drop lethal economic bombs (known as ‘sanctions’) on Iran and explosive bombs on Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Afghanistan and beyond.

When it comes to doing the bidding of the military-industrial complex, the weird coalition of liberal with conservative neocon imperialists, and the Israeli/Jewish lobby, the Biden Administration is even worse in crucial ways than Trump.