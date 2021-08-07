Apples Caves to Govt Control

Until now Apple was the paramount guarantor of personal privacy. Even when strongly pressured and harrassed by government to unlock Apple phones the company repeatedly insisted even it had no way to access, no secret “backdoor” to its devices, and would always protect total user privacy.

No more. The government has found a backdoor to Apple phones and Apple has relented with a backdoor excuse. To protect against child pornography Apple is now not only going to be scanning uploaded videos but the phones and ipads themselves for child pornography.

Who has threatened and/or paid off whom to bring about this basic fundamental policy change?What’s next, scanning for “terrorism”, for “mandated” vaccinations, for banking transactions, for “conspiracy theories,” or for “illegal” abortions?

The corporate titans, themselves enriched with many government contracts of so many kinds and flush with super billions, are now invading and searching personal privacy in ways the government itself was unable to do for Constitutional reasons. Apple was the champion standing in the way….until now.