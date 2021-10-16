IMMORAL, UNFAIR and STUPID, UNWISE

The World Health Organization is rightly screaming that the rush for Booster Covid Shots in the U.S. and Europe is “Immoral and Unfair”. This is true. And if we had potent and empowered international institutions it would not be. The world now has many covid vaccines and some up and coming treatments. What is clearly needed is international coordination for the emergency mass manufacturing and distribution of the different vaccines worldwide.

Add to the words IMMORAL and UNFAIR, STUPID and UNWISE. We know that if covid is allowed to continue to widely spread in some parts of our world the chances of mutations that will defy the current vaccines grows exponentially.

Yes, as a life-long privileged and well-educated American I rushed to get the booster. But doing so doesn’t mean I don’t agree with WHO or that I believe the American government is doing all it can at the same time to provide the vaccines worldwide. In fact it is the US and Europe, where the big pharma lobbyists are in charge, that is largely preventing what the WHO and more than a hundred countries have long called on the world to do — provide the vaccines super efficiently worldwide through whatever means gets the job done most quickly.