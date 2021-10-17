Free and Brave or Cowards and Afraid

In so many ways, whether it’s politicians, journalists, or academics America is not “the land of the free and home of the brave” as we were all taught to regurgitate from childhood.

Politicians cower to the big money, special interests, and total party discipline. Journalists parrot what their corporate owners and government entities of so many kinds mandate. Academics hold back their true views and expertise fearing troubles and dismissal.

Yesterday citizens watched a violent rape on a Philadelphia commuter train and no one did anything, not even screaming out or calling 911 or pulling the lever to stop the train.

It’s not only the political fabric and economic system of America which is endangered and fragmenting….as well as the health-care system, even before the Pandemic. So too are basic social norms with so many people deciding its better to duck and hide, to be self-absorbed and look the other way, to get a gun and lock themselves at home for fear of what is happening in so many places.