Israel Born In Sin, Leave Israel Now…says major Israeli personality

These are not the words of someone with Palestinian or Arab or Muslim connections. These are the words of the son of Israel’s first Foreign Minister who also became Israel second Prime Minister, right after Ben-Gurion. These are the words of someone who has lived in Israel all his long life and been a member of Israel’s combination of FBI and CIA, the Shinbet.

The recent major interview with Yaakov Sharett was not done by some marginal, academic, or foreign publication It was done by and prominently published in Israel’s leading newspaper, Haaretz.