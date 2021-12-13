Ghislaine (and Epstein in death) may get off….because

If the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell now underway were a sports game with bets, one might think that the prosecution team is purposefully throwing the game, purposefully holding back from scoring points so the defense can prevail and unknown payoffs result.

And if so it’s not just Ghislaine who will go free, after Epstein was probably killed to prevent a far more notorious trial, but the very powerful men who were also involved — two former American Presidents, a son of the Queen of England, and quite a few business billionaire tycoons and super famous luminaries.

The prosecution rushed through their case calling far fewer witnesses than they could have and not pressing even those it did call to name the big names and give the details of extreme sexual connections. A twitter account with half a million followers which was doing that kind of thing about the trial got terminated last week. And what about all the black books and sex videos used for nefarious purposes?

Now the defense has indicated it may be calling some 35 witnesses; and the prosecution has an excuse for not being fully prepared for this as the persons and the order in which they will be called is still being sorted out.

Obviously the defense is counting on being able to convince at least one juror that Maxwell’s guilt was not proven beyond a reasonable doubt; and maybe even sway the whole jury to acquit. Who is really behind this questionable but deniable charade? Of course one would have to think it is whoever managed the killing of Epstein in his maximum security prison cell, and whoever has means and motive to protect the super biggies who were also involved in the sex, blackmail, and unending political/financial misdeeds.